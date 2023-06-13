Victor holds graduation for lacrosse team after missing ceremony for state championship

VICTOR, N.Y. — The Victor Central School District had a special graduation on Monday night for its boy’s lacrosse team. During the graduation, 21 players crossed the stage.

The team missed graduation on Sunday at Innovative Field because they were playing at the state championship game in Long Island.

The Victor Blue Devils lost the championship against Garden City by one point. District leaders say Victor won the bigger game, which is how to honor a commitment.

Victor High School Principal Brian Siesto said the special graduation helped to honor the student athletes’ hard work.

“By doing this separate ceremony tonight, I think it more than eclipsed what we were hoping for,” Siesto said.

