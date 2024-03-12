Victor middle schooler is moving on to next round in Civics Bee

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

VICTOR, N.Y. — A middle schooler from the Victor Central School District is one step closer to heading to the National Civics Bee after winning a qualifier in Rochester.

Brody Steward from Victor took first in the event hosted by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. The Civics Bee is a chance for students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade to demonstrate their civics knowledge and explore issues that matter in their communities.

“The chamber, as the voice of business for the region, is very involved in government structures and the way decisions are made,” said Shannon Ealy, director of communication & marketing at the Greater Rochester Chamber. “So, we’re very interested in getting local students involved in that process early so they understand the choices, they’ll be called to make.”

Brody and two other students will move on to the New York State qualifier in Albany at the end of May. They will compete for the chance to represent New York at the national competition and win $1,000.