Victor teen becomes first female Eagle Scout in Seneca Waterways to earn 139 merit badges

VICTOR, N.Y. – A local teenager has achieved a rare accomplishment in Scouting America. Sabrina Bhalla, an 18-year-old from Victor, has earned all 139 merit badges offered by Scouting America.

Bhalla is a founding member of Troop 6060 and is the first female Eagle Scout in the Seneca Waterways Council to achieve this feat.

Earning all merit badges is a rare accomplishment, as less than 1% of Eagle Scouts complete all the badges.

Bhalla is set to graduate from Victor Senior High School in June.

Congratulations to her!

