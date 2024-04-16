Video: Girl, 12, hit by car after getting off RTS school bus; Mother pleads for driver to ‘turn yourself in’

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester mother is pleading for a driver who hit her daughter and fled the scene to turn themselves in to police.

“Whoever you are, do you have kids? Do you have a conscience? Do you have any remorse, like anything? Are you willing to turn yourself in,” Tamara Page said.

Her 12-year-old daughter Elise Halliburton was recently released from the hospital. She was hit by a car just steps away from her house, shortly after getting off an RTS school bus at the corner of North Clinton Avenue and Rialto Street. The driver then took off. However, the hit-and-run was caught on video and Rochester Police are now investigating.

Page says it happened on North Clinton Avenue and Burbank Street on Tuesday, April 9, just after 4 p.m. Halliburton ended up in the hospital with a fractured hip and injured ribs and knees. She is getting around on crutches these days.

“I felt sad and mad at the same time. I was in shock and nervous. My leg hurts when I walk around the house and when I have to do stuff,” explained Page, a 12-year-old who attends the School of the Arts.

The hit-and-run was caught on a nearby store’s surveillance camera. The video shows a white Ford four-door sedan at the stop sign on Burbank Street. As the car turns left onto North Clinton Avenue, you see Halliburton in the cross walk. The car rams right into her, stops, and then takes off, even as New York State Police patrol cars are at the intersection.

“How can you hit a child and keep going and have no remorse, not stop, ask for a parent. My baby rolled on to the hood and into the windshield. I want to press charges, like, you played with my daughter’s life. It could’ve been so much worse. You could’ve killed by baby,” Page said.

We reached out to the Rochester City School District for more information about student safety while being transported by RTS. We are still waiting for a response. In the meantime, an emotional mother searches for answers about the unknown driver listed on the police report.

“I want justice for my baby. These cars out here don’t care. Pay attention, get off your phones, stop texting, stop answering the phone. Stop, safe a life,” Page said.

Halliburton agrees and has her own message for that driver.

“You should pay attention more. I know you saw me, but you didn’t have to keep going. If you were in a rush you could’ve waited. You put my life in danger,” she said.

News10NBC also reached out to NYSP to ask them about the state patrol car at the intersection of North Clinton and Burbank Street during the hit-and-run. They say they are looking into it and will respond on Tuesday.

Page has set up a GoFundMe to help with Elise’s hospital care and recovery.