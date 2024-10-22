Video shows moment car fleeing police nearly hits two people on Rochester sidewalk

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was a close call Monday night as a car in a police chase almost hit two people standing on the sidewalk outside a corner store.

Security camera footage:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kailan Johnson took News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean back to Jefferson Avenue and Flint Street where she and a friend were standing last night when a car fleeing police nearly hit them.

In surveillance video, Johnson and her friend can be seen near the outside wall of the corner store. The next thing visible are the headlights from the car getting chased. It drives up onto the sidewalk and Johnson’s friend saves her life by pulling her against the wall.

“We were right here. The car came right through here and back onto the street,” Johnson said, pointing at where she was standing. “I just remember him pulling me aside. I heard sirens go by and the car coming up right behind us, and us rushing against the wall,” she recalled.

“He saved me. He definitely saved me, pushing me out of the way. If he wasn’t there I would probably be in the hospital,” Johnson said.

A short time later and two blocks away, police say the car crashed into a corner building on Genesee Street. One of the people inside the car was seen getting a bandage on his head.

Police have not named the driver yet but charged him with fleeing police, obstructing police, resisting arrest, and 16 traffic citations.

The RPD ticketed one of the people in the car but none of the charges they levied against him qualify for bail. So they gave him an appearance ticket, but the investigation is continuing.

The driver who got all those charges is 21 years old.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.