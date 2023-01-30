Vigil at MLK Park will honor Tyre Nichols

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Free the People Roc will hold a vigil on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Rochester to commemorate Tyre Nichols and other victims of police brutality.

People will gather at Daniel Prude Square in MLK Memorial Park. Organizers invite attendees to bring flowers or a candle.

The vigil comes after body camera footage was released on Friday showing five Memphis police officers beating, pepper spraying, and tasing Nichols, an unarmed 29-year-old, after a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Nichols died three days later in the hospital and the officers were charged with murder. Groups have protested across the country to call for action to prevent police brutality.