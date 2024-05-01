Volunteers rally to beautify ‘Teddi’s Place’ for Rochester Lilac Festival visitors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Lilac Festival in Rochester is just around the corner, kicking off on Friday, May 10th.

Ahead of the highly anticipated event, volunteers from Camp Good Days and Special Times gathered at Highland Park for a significant cause. They dedicated their efforts to clean up “Teddi’s Place,” a peaceful section of the park near the reservoir, designed for quiet reflection. Thearea is named in honor of Teddi Mervis, who was the inspiration behind the founding of Camp Good Days. It serves as a tribute to children and families affected by cancer, offering a space of solace and remembrance.

As the city gears up for the Lilac Festival, the community comes together to ensure the parks and spaces like Teddi’s Place are welcoming and pristine for visitors and locals alike.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.