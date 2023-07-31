Volunteers sort supplies for Back to School Bash at Victor Primary School

VICTOR, N.Y. — Volunteers began sorting school supplies on Monday at the Victor Primary School Cafeteria for the annual Back to School Bash.

The local non-profit The Spot is seeking to fill nearly 700 backpacks with school supplies for Canandaigua and Victor students. The Spot volunteers will pack bags at the school until Aug. 4.

“The need in our community is growing and so, oftentimes many families are forced to make really tough choices,” said Jessica Evangelista Balduzzi, executive director of The Spot. “Back to school should be a really exciting time for families but it’s often filled with worry. So we hope that this, the backpacks and the supplies help relieve some of the financial strain that families are facing.”

Registration to receive school supplies has closed. Pre-registered families will pick up the supplies at distribution events later in August.

This is the seventh year that the Back to School Bash has provided for Canandaigua students and the first year it has provided for Victor students.