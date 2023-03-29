Voters approve $70M improvement project for Pittsford schools

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Voters in the Pittsford Central School District have overwhelmingly approved a $70 million capital improvement project.

87% of voters said ‘yes’ to the plan to repair and renovate all nine schools in the district. The plan will also pay for security enhancements like fortified main entrances, intruder locks, and emergency generators.

District leaders say the capital improvement project will not increase the tax levy. The district will cover the cost with state aid, capital reserves, and offset it with a decrease in existing debt.