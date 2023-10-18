Voters approve East Irondequoit school district’s plan to buy new buses and property

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Voters approved two propositions for the East Irondequoit Central School District on Tuesday night.

Voters approved a Transportation Capital Reserve Fund with 653 yes to 184 no. District officials say the funding will be used to purchase new buses and it comes with no tax increase for homeowners.

Voters also approved a property purchase with a vote of 614 yes and 223 no. The district will buy more than 11 acres of land on Densmore Road.