Voters back $99M Victor school renovation for better student experience

VICTOR, N.Y. — Voters in Victor have overwhelmingly approved a $99 million capital project for the school district. The vote was 1,288 in favor and 486 against.

The proposal calls for building renovations, additions, and repairs. It will also pay for safety and security upgrades.

The district says enrollment has been increasing for the past 25 years, and some schools have become overcrowded.

“Safety and security is the all-encompassing theme for this project,” said Victor Central Schools Superintendent, Tim Terranova. “In addition, between the renovation of existing space and the addition of 22 new classrooms, this project will significantly enhance the student experience by reducing overcrowding and preparing students for the future through modern classroom facilities.”

The district explained the new classrooms would help with special education, academic intervention services, and English as a New Language. Students can look forward to the bus garage being turned into a new “Career and Technical Center” for education on trades like welding, electrical, and mechanical work.

Much of the cost will be paid by the state and through the district’s capital reserve fund. Taxpayers will be on the hook for about $5.7 million.

