Voters decide fate of Bloomfield Central School District’s $35M capital improvement project

BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. — The Bloomfield Central School District is holding a capital improvement vote Tuesday. The district aims to replace its current bus garage with a new transportation center.

The project also allocates funds for student programs, including a “Career and Technical Education Learning Space” focused on agricultural education, upgrades to athletic fields, refinishing the gym floors, and more.

The district uploaded an information video on the project. You can watch it below:

The district Superintendent, Andy Doell, sent out a letter about the project, saying in part:

“One of the major items included in this project is the relocation of our current bus garage. The Facilities Committee strongly believed that relocating the bus garage would make our Middle/High School campus safer and would provide us with a facility that could better meet our needs as we service our buses. The proposed plan also calls for utilizing the current bus garage as a student learning space where we could offer Career and Technical Education programs through BOCES. This would involve the district leasing the space to BOCES, which would create a revenue stream for the district.”

The $35 million project will primarily be funded through state aid.

Voting is open until 8 p.m. at the middle-high school at 1 Oakmount Ave.

To learn more about the project ,check out the district’s capital project digital newsletter below:

