Walgreens in Irondequoit set to close on November 13

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Another Walgreens store is closing in Monroe County.

A representative from Walgreens confirmed to News10NBC Monday night the store on Pattonwood Drive will close on November 13. The representative says this is due to an unsustainable retail pharmacy model, and are closing stores based on profitability.

Here is the statement sent to News10NBC:

“This store will close Nov. 13. Our retail pharmacy business is central to our go-forward business strategy. However, increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to serve our patients profitably. We’ve reached a point where the current pharmacy model is not sustainable and the challenges in our operating environment require that we approach the market differently. We are making substantial changes to our store footprint, closing stores based on profitability including this store which are not able cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs.

While it is not an easy decision to close a store, we will work to minimize customer disruptions. We intend to redeploy the majority of our team members and offer our dedicated team members new roles at other locations.”

This comes two weeks after News10NBC reported Rochester Mayor Malik Evans sent a letter to the Walgreens CEO over a store on West Main Street closing. The closing raised concerns of a “medical desert.”

Mayor Evans’ letter said in part:

“Walgreens’ intention to continue this history of disinvestment in yet another of Rochester’s densely populated, majority-minority neighborhoods is deeply disturbing and patently outrageous … To ignore these well documented challenges and deny such a large segment of Rochester’s minority population the same access to pharmacy services that Walgreens provides its customers in more affluent, majority-white areas of the Greater Rochester Region stands in stark contrast to the ideals expressed under the Walgreens Boots Alliance core pillar of ‘Healthy Communities: Improving Health Equity and Societal Wellbeing”

Walgreens closed a store on Thurston Avenue in 2022.