Adam Bello presents proposed Monroe County budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello presented his 2025 budget proposal Friday, which totals $1.5 billion. That’s an increase of about 5% from the 2024 budget.

Despite the increase, the county plans to once again lower the tax rate. Bello says the plan reduces the tax rate by 9.3% — or 62 cents — to a rate of $6.03 per thousand dollars of assessed property value.

“The tax rate is able to go down because you have two things. First is new construction and new buildings, so you’re growing your tax base the other obviously when the assessments go up tax rates are able to go down,” Bello said.

Bello is calling the budget a responsible and responsive plan. Some of the highlights include investments in public safety, public health, childcare, and the historically low tax rate. Once in place, it will be the lowest property tax rate in Monroe County’s history.

Bello says since taking office five years ago, the county in the strongest financial position in more than two decades.

The bulk of the spending increase came from grant funding, payroll and benefits for county workers, and public assistance benefits and Medicaid.

