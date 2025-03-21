Deputy indicted, accused of allowing Monroe County Jail inmates to fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy has been indicted, accused of allowing jail inmates to fight.

Dominic Kujawa is charged with assault and official misconduct. Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter made the announcement at a Friday news conference.

The sheriff’s office is moving toward firing Kujawa, an employee since May of 2023. Two other deputies remain suspended and another has resigned amid the investigation into the fights. Baxter said the sheriff’s office learned about the fights after an inmate told a major who was on patrol.

“As opposed to turning a blind eye to that, this major validated that information, which led to this investigation and this indictment,” Baxter said.

The sheriff’s office reviewed surveillance video and interviewed other inmates. After that, they handed over the evidence to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. That led to the grand jury indictment and arraignment of Kujawa.

Baxter said the sheriff’s office is increasing its supervisory rounds and random rounds to ensure the safety of inmates. He said the deputy’s alleged actions are a violation of the sheriff’s office’s values.

“We’ll never tolerate criminal abuse that’s contradictory to our values and culture and culture inside that jail,” he said.

The criminal and internal investigation into the fights is still ongoing. Watch the news conference here: