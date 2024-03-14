WATCH: News10NBC catches high-speed chase throughout the city on video
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC’s photojournalist caught a high-speed police chase on video on Thursday morning.
Rochester Police and New York State Police chased a car through downtown Rochester and the city’s west side just after 1 a.m.
Our photojournalist found the spot where the chase ended on Brayer Street. It appears that police took at least one person into custody. We’ve reached out to RPD for more details and are waiting to hear back.