Watch: NY worker narrowly escapes truck crash on I-81 in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Stunning video from the New York State Department of Transportation shows a worker narrowly escaping injury after a truck smashed into a work zone on I-81 in Broome County.

The video, released by NYSDOT as a reminder for drivers to stay alert, captures the moment when a truck veers off the highway and barrels into the work area.

Our highway workers put their lives on the line every day to keep NY roads safe, and this recent crash on I-81 near Whitney Point is a frightening reminder of the dangers they face.



Drivers: Slow down, move over, and stay alert in work zones—these simple actions can save lives. pic.twitter.com/fswSq4xXeZ — NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) November 7, 2024

The worker, who was standing just feet away from the impact, managed to jump out of the way at the last second, avoiding what could have been serious injuries.

