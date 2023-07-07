Wayne County man arrested for using Taser during robbery

LYONS, N.Y. — A Wayne County man was arrested for using a Taser during a robbery on Tuesday.

New York State Police were called to a fight at Water Street and Broad Street in Lyons around 8:20 p.m., where they arrested Demetrius Robinson.

A police investigation determined that Robinson, a 52-year-old Lyons resident, robbed a man by threatening him with a Taser earlier that day. State Police say the victim and another man confronted Robison, leading to the fight where Robinson injured both men.

Robinson is charged with robbery, assault, and menacing. He was arraigned.