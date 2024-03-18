Wayne County woman accused of sending nude video to boy

LYONS, N.Y. — A Wayne County woman is accused of engaging in an inappropriate conversation with a 15-year-old boy and sending the boy a nude video of herself back in July 2023.

Destiney Mantooth, 33 of Lyons, was arrested after an investigation into a child endangerment complaint. She is accused of disseminating indecent material to minors and endangering the welfare of a child. Mantooth was released on an appearance ticket for Town of Lyons Court.