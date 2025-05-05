Jail inmate charged with injuring deputy and possessing contraband

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An inmate in Monroe County Jail, Scott M. Lamagna, 33, of Webster, was charged with injuring a deputy and possessing contraband.

On the afternoon of April 29, deputies searched Lamagna after receiving a tip that he had contraband.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that in the process of taking Lamagna to Central Booking, he became uncooperative and tried to pull away from the deputies, and deliberately tripped a deputy. The deputy fell and broke his arm at the wrist. The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment and may need surgery soon.

Lamagna was found to have four large balloons containing synthetic cannabinoids and tobacco. He was charged with assault and promoting prison contraband.

He was arraigned and returned to the Monroe County Jail.