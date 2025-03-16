Webster native prepares for battle rounds on ‘The Voice’ after impressive blind audition

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Aaron Rizzo, a local singer, guitarist, and songwriter, has made it to the 27th season of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Rizzo, who grew up in Webster and graduated from Webster Thomas High School, was chosen by singer and coach Michael Bublé to join his team.

Rizzo’s passion for music began at the age of nine, and by 14, he had formed his first band as the lead guitarist. His musical journey has now led him to “The Voice,” where he performed “Drops of Jupiter” by Train during the blind auditions.

Rizzo expressed his excitement about the experience, saying, “And Michael turned and when he turned it got even worse. I’m like this is insane, what is happening, what am I having for dinner tonight… it was just so cool.”

The next stage for Rizzo is the battle rounds. In these rounds, two team members are paired together to sing a duet. One singer is chosen to continue on the show, while the other is sent home.

“The Voice” airs every Monday at 8 p.m.

