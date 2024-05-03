Webster Police chief commends officer’s ‘dedication to his duty’ during tense encounter with Sandra Doorley

WEBSTER, N.Y. — The Webster Police chief released his first public statement Thursday afternoon, commending the professionalism and integrity of his department and an officer involved in a recent incident with Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. In his statement, emailed around 2:45 p.m., the chief expressed his pride in the department’s handling of what he describes as a “dynamic event.”

The praise came after an officer attempted to stop Doorley for speeding, an event captured on police body camera. Despite the officer’s lights being on, Doorley did not pull over, disobeyed several lawful orders, used foul language toward the officer, and challenged him to issue her a ticket, asserting she would prosecute it.

Doorley spoke exclusively with News10NBC’s Jennifer Lewke, issuing an apology to both the community and the officer involved. Following this, the Webster Police chief stated, “I am extremely proud of our police department for handling a dynamic event with such professionalism. Our body-worn camera policy is designed to provide transparency; in this situation, it confirms the integrity and character of our officers. I also want to publicly thank Officer Crisafulli for his dedication to his duty and the safety of our community.” He concluded his statement by highlighting the ongoing investigations and deeming it inappropriate to comment further at this moment.

This has sparked curiosity among the public regarding whether Doorley, who has already pleaded guilty to the speeding ticket and paid the fine, will face additional consequences.

