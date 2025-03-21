Webster Thomas softball gears up for season, aiming for redemption after last year’s Sectionals loss

WEBSTER, N.Y. – Spring sports are just around the corner in Section Five, and the Webster Thomas Titans softball team is gearing up for the season. After losing to their rivals, Webster Schroeder, in last year’s Sectionals championship, the Titans are focused on improvement.

“We started up with weight rooms right away to get the season going and we worked hard all offseason,” said Olivia Bowers, a senior pitcher for the Titans.

Despite the rivalry, Molly Sweeney emphasized the team’s camaraderie.

“There’s obviously a push with the rival game but I really do like to think we build each other no matter who we’re playing,” Sweeney said.

The Titans are preparing for an early season game against the Warriors, but their main focus is on strengthening the program.

“It’s really important that everybody knows that this is a successful program and you have to keep building it,” Bowers said.

Ella Maloney highlighted the benefits of playing multiple positions.

“With the amount of the games we have, we get to play different positions and all work together and build that bond and trust with each other,” Maloney said.

Sweeney added, “The rides together, the meals together, tougher competition. The whole experience is great. It prepares you for the season, gets you rolling right away.”

Ruby Marrapese spoke about the team’s commitment.

“We’re really building those relationships for commitment. That’s what we’re looking for here. Every practice you’re here you’re committing you’re trying your hardest,” Marrapese said.

The Titans hope their practice in South Carolina will prepare them for a successful season and a shot at the New York state championship.

