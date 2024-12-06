Webster Town Supervisor not running for re-election next year

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Webster will have to elect a new town supervisor next year. Tom Flaherty, the current town supervisor, has confirmed he does not plan to run for re-election in 2025.

Flaherty has lived in Webster since the 70s, is an RBJ 40-under-40 award recipient, and was initially elected as the town supervisor in 2016.

He sent the following statement to News10NBC:

“I am confirming that YES I am NOT seeking reelection in November 2025 for a 4th term as Webster Town Supervisor and will finish out my 3rd term as of December 31, 2025 (13 months from now)”

Town supervisor’s terms in Webster last two years.