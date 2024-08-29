WEEKEND GUIDE: Batavia Air Show, Back-to-School Bash, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Wings Over Batavia Air Show (Saturday and Sunday)

The Wings Over Batavia Air show is taking place at the Batavia Airport featuring modern military aircraft, warbirds, and world champion aerobatic performers.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. and flying will start at 5 p.m., then continue through 9 p.m. On both nights, there will be a fireworks show featuring aerobatic performances.

Some of the planes flying include the USAF F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, the USAF Heritage Flight, and Aaron Fitzgerald Red Bull Helicopter. There will also be live music. You can get tickets here.

Back-to-School Bash (Sunday)

Students can celebrate the upcoming school year on Sunday at the Back-to-School Bash at the International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue.

There will be free haircuts from multiple barbers and stylists and the first 100 kids will get a free backpack and school supplies. There will also be live music featuring DJ Redrum. Guests can also enjoy cultural foods from De Mi Tierra and Flan Rico

The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Parking is available at the International Plaza.

Irondequoit Arts & Music Festival (Saturday)

The second annual Irondequoit Arts & Music Festival is taking place on Saturday at I-Square. It features dozens of arts and craft vendors along with live music throughout the day. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.