WEEKEND GUIDE: Roc Summer Soul Fest and Fairport Music Fest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Roc Summer Soul Music Festival (Saturday)

The Roc Summer Soul Music Festival returns to Innovative Field on Saturday with an all-star lineup.

Baltimore-based R&B group Dru Hill will headline the show. The 29th annual festival also includes artists Nate & Renee, Jamall Youngblood, Dawn & Daze, and Regina Bell.

Door open at 2 p.m. and the festival runs from 3 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 and there are also VIP suite options. You can get tickets and see the full lineup here.

Fairport Music Festival (Friday and Saturday)

The Fairport Music Festival kicks off Friday and continues on Saturday with bands performing across six stages.

The annual festival has raised over $2.6 million for Golisano Children’s Hospital since 2005. This year’s bands will play rock, country, blues, folk, Beatles tributes, and more. The festival will also feature food trucks and children’s activities.

Some of Friday’s artists include Adam Ezra Group, Hall Pass, and Beatles ROC. Some of Saturday’s artists include Dial Up, Jenn Cristy, and Junkyardfieldtrip.

Tickets are $30 and are only available at the entrance gate the day of the event. Children 12 and under are free. One ticket is good for admission for both days. You can see the full lineup here.