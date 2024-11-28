Wegmans bustles with last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers scrambling for feast essentials

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, last-minute shoppers are flocking to stores to gather everything they need for their holiday feast.

News10NBC photojournalist Jeff Hamson visited the Wegmans on East Avenue in Rochester to capture the hustle and bustle of one of the store’s busiest shopping days of the year.

Customers can be seen navigating crowded aisles, filling their carts with turkeys, stuffing, and all the essentials for a perfect Thanksgiving meal. The atmosphere is lively as people make their final preparations for the holiday.

