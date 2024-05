ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wegmans is facing a class-action lawsuit over one of its store-brand sunscreens, a product called Sport Broad Spectrum.

The label says the product does not impact the coral eco-system. Attorneys from Long Island argue it contains ingredients labeled as harmful to coral.

The lawsuit claims shoppers paid a premium price for a product that doesn’t deliver on its promises. Wegmans has not commented.