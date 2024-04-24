Lockdown lifted at Pittsford Wegmans as deputies investigate gunfire in parking lot

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The lockdown at the Wegmans on Monroe Avenue in Pittsford has been lifted. The lockdown went into place on Wednesday after a gunshot was fired in the parking lot.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are investigating and are interviewing witnesses. Deputies say no one was injured and the lockdown was a precautionary measure. Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to call 911.

The store remains closed. News10NBC has a crew at the scene following this developing story.