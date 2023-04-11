Wegmans is replacing its coffee bars with self-service

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wegmans is phasing out the coffee bar in stores across the area. Instead, Wegmans will start self-service coffee stations with specialty and brewed coffee.

A Wegmans spokesperson said the self-service coffee will offer a similar selection with lattes and cappuccinos. Here is the full statement from Wegmans:

“Over the last several years, we have seen a significant change to our coffee business, including a decrease in the morning traffic flow to our Buzz Coffee Shops. We are in the process of piloting a self-serve coffee model at select stores in Rochester. As part of this pilot, we are introducing self-serve coffee machines that allow customers to choose from a variety of specialty and brewed coffee drinks, made freshly just for them. Coffee-brewing technology has come a long way, and our new self-serve coffee machines use our same high-quality coffee beans and offer a similar menu of lattes, cappuccinos, and brewed coffee drinks. As always, we’ll monitor the success of this new program, and continue to evaluate the future of our coffee shops as we move forward.”