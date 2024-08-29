Wegmans offers flu shots ahead of flu season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the summer winds down and schools prepare to return, Wegmans is offering flu shots at its pharmacies.

People can stop by the pharmacy during business hours without an appointment or schedule an appointment online here. Flu shots are fully covered by most insurance programs.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that anyone 6 months or older get the flu shot. Data from the agency says transmission in New York State is minimal right now but the flu is beginning to spread in southern states like Louisiana and Georgia.

October through the following May is typically flu season in New York State.