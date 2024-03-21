Wegmans stores closing briefly on April 8 for total solar eclipse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As hundreds of thousands of people make their way to Monroe County for a once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse, some Wegmans stores plan to close during totality.

Wegmans announced Thursday the following stores will be closed from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 8:

Brockport

Calkins Road

Chili-Paul

East Avenue

Eastway

Fairport

Holt Road

Irondequoit

Latta Road

Lyell Avenue

Marketplace

Mt. Read

Penfield

Perinton

Pittsford

Ridge-Culver

Ridgemont

The closing gives Wegmans employees the ability to watch the eclipse. During the closing period, all services, including pharmacy and grocery and Meals2Go pickup and delivery, will be unavailable.

“The opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse comes once in a lifetime, and we don’t want our employees to miss out,” said Patrick Bourcy, Wegmans regional manager. “We appreciate all that our employees do to help our customers prepare for and enjoy events like this, and in return, we welcome the opportunity to make this a celebratory and memorable occasion for them.”

Other Wegmans stores in the path of totality will also be closed for the same amount of time. Here’s a list:

Buffalo

Alberta Drive

Amherst St

Dick Road

Jamestown

Losson Road

McKinley

Military Road

Niagara Falls Blvd.

Sheridan Drive

Transit Rd.

West Seneca

Finger Lakes

Auburn

Canandaigua

Geneseo

Geneva

Ithaca

Newark

Southern Tier

Corning

Elmira

Hornell

Johnson City

Syracuse

Cicero

Dewitt

Fairmount

Great Northern

James Street

John Glenn

Onondaga

Taft Road

Pennsylvania

Erie Peach St.

Erie West