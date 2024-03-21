Wegmans stores closing briefly on April 8 for total solar eclipse
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As hundreds of thousands of people make their way to Monroe County for a once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse, some Wegmans stores plan to close during totality.
Wegmans announced Thursday the following stores will be closed from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 8:
- Brockport
- Calkins Road
- Chili-Paul
- East Avenue
- Eastway
- Fairport
- Holt Road
- Irondequoit
- Latta Road
- Lyell Avenue
- Marketplace
- Mt. Read
- Penfield
- Perinton
- Pittsford
- Ridge-Culver
- Ridgemont
The closing gives Wegmans employees the ability to watch the eclipse. During the closing period, all services, including pharmacy and grocery and Meals2Go pickup and delivery, will be unavailable.
“The opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse comes once in a lifetime, and we don’t want our employees to miss out,” said Patrick Bourcy, Wegmans regional manager. “We appreciate all that our employees do to help our customers prepare for and enjoy events like this, and in return, we welcome the opportunity to make this a celebratory and memorable occasion for them.”
Other Wegmans stores in the path of totality will also be closed for the same amount of time. Here’s a list:
Buffalo
- Alberta Drive
- Amherst St
- Dick Road
- Jamestown
- Losson Road
- McKinley
- Military Road
- Niagara Falls Blvd.
- Sheridan Drive
- Transit Rd.
- West Seneca
Finger Lakes
- Auburn
- Canandaigua
- Geneseo
- Geneva
- Ithaca
- Newark
Southern Tier
- Corning
- Elmira
- Hornell
- Johnson City
Syracuse
- Cicero
- Dewitt
- Fairmount
- Great Northern
- James Street
- John Glenn
- Onondaga
- Taft Road
Pennsylvania
- Erie Peach St.
- Erie West