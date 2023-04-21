Wegmans tests technology that allows customers to pay without checkout line

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The days of scanning your items at the end of the checkout line might be numbered.

Wegmans is now testing out a smart cart option that uses cameras to speed up your trip. The technology called Shopic will now allow you to be able to pay for your items right in your shopping cart.

A device will be clipped to your cart then the artificial intelligence will be able to tell what exactly you put into your shopping cart. Wegmans is piloting Shopic at its stores in Amherst and Pittsford.