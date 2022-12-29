‘We’re all Western New Yorkers’: Rochester steps up to help Buffalo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over the last few days, News10NBC has reported on how a number of local agencies have sent crews and equipment to the Buffalo region to help with rescue and cleanup efforts.

But individuals are also helping where they can.

Volunteers spent hours Wednesday collecting donations at Parcel 5 in downtown Rochester.

They collected non-perishable food, first-aid kids, water, toiletries, winter coats, has and scarves, shovels, flashlights, and batteries: all items that can be used by people who are still digging out out after that monstrous blizzard.

“When you see an Act of God like this you sit and you wonder, what is it that we can do, so, I had to make sure whatever it was, it was going to be strategic and it was going to keep the people that were involved safe,” said Justin Morris from Untrapped Ministries. “So I thought of a plan: let’s collect a bunch of stuff, a bunch of essentials. We’re all western New Yorkers. We’re used to the cold so we know the things that we need in times like this.”

A truck will deliver the items in Buffalo on Thursday.

Related:



