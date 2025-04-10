‘We’re planning for the long haul’: Convicted criminals stuck in Monroe County Jail due to state prison guard shortage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Jail is facing challenges as a recent prison strike has left 116 inmates waiting to be transferred to state prisons. The state is short nearly 4,000 prison guards, impacting local facilities.

The prison strike ended nearly one month ago.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter explained the process of preparing inmates for transfer. “Everybody processes through a county jail. They don’t just show up in prison to knock on the door. We spend about a week processing them. Get them ready to go up to state prison. Get the transportation and make sure the state Department of Corrections is ready to receive them,” said Baxter.

Despite the jail’s efforts, the state is not currently accepting inmates. The Department of Correction and Community Supervision announced the plan is to begin April 21st. “And this is the third extension. So I don’t have a lot of hope in that date,” said Baxter.

This is because of the state’s staffing shortage, enlarged after 2,000 guards were fired after an illegal strike. This stoppage of inmates being out-boarded to prison began in February.

The situation is also financially straining. “When you add up the number of state readies that we have about 116, 118 today. It’s about $30,000 a day of, you know, refund money coming to us because it’s costing us $350 a day, and we’re only getting $100 a day for that,” said Baxter.

The sheriff also mentioned the challenge of staffing with over 100 additional inmates. “Sometimes they’re a very unruly crowd, because they know they’re going to go to their home and spend a few years there, and they’re never going to see the Monroe County Jail again,” said Baxter.

Sheriff Baxter noted that when the state resumes taking inmates, he doesn’t expect all to go at once. Previously, the state took about 18 inmates a week, but Baxter expects that number to shrink to 10.

The county is moving forward with about 60 applications from guards fired after the strike, hoping to alleviate manpower issues within the county jail.

