What expecting parents need to know about New York’s new paid prenatal leave law

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new state law now mandates that employers offer pregnant women 20 hours of paid leave for medical appointments. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke spoke with the State Department of Labor Commissioner for more details.

“We don’t want a pregnant worker ever to have to choose between a paycheck and a check-up,” said Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “This law allows a worker in full and part-time employment, all private sector employment, to get up to 20 hours of paid prenatal leave per year.”

The law includes coverage for physical exams, medical procedures, monitoring tests, fertility treatment, and pregnancy care. It applies to any employee working for a private company, including part-time employees who might not typically qualify for paid leave.

When asked why the law only applies to private employers, Commissioner Reardon explained, “Most of our public employees are unionized, so that would be a negotiation with the union.”

For more information, a full FAQ section is available on the state’s website through this link.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.