What to know about Super Bowl 59 this Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — The excitement is building in New Orleans as the city gears up for Super Bowl 59. The Vince Lombardi Trophy, which will be awarded to the Super Bowl champions, has made its grand entrance in true New Orleans fashion.

The trophy arrived Sunday, carried in a carriage, and was welcomed by dozens of musicians and groups. The city is bustling with fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl 59 will take place this Sunday, February 9, at the Superdome.

Whether you’re in it for the football, music, or commercials, you can catch the game on Fox, Fubo, NFL+, and Tubi. Famous rapper Kenrick Lamar is set to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show, along with SZA.

The Eagles and Chiefs are set to face off for the second time in three years. The Chiefs are aiming to make history by becoming the first team in the Super Bowl era to win three consecutive Super Bowls. The last time the Eagles took home the Lombardi trophy was in 2018.

