What to know about the new bag policy for the Lilac Festival
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Lilac Festival is implementing a new bag policy this year. Only clear bags, fanny packs, six-inch by eight-inch purses or clutches, medical bags, and diaper bags will be permitted at Highland Park.
Backpacks, duffel bags, and drawstring bags are not allowed. Organizers warn to be prepared to leave any prohibited bags in your car.
The festival starts on Friday, May 9 and ends Sunday, May 18.
