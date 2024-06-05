What’s the plan for the former Riverside Hotel in downtown Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The former Riverside Hotel in downtown Rochester has new plans to come back to life.

The hotel on East Main Street is boarded up and has been closed since 2020. According to the Rochester Business Journal, the building owner has big plans.

Angelo Ingrassia wants to convert the building into a mixed-use property with hotel rooms, apartments, convention space, and restaurants. Ingrassia, through a spokesperson, told the Rochester Business Journal that he couldn’t provide plan details yet.