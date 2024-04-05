Will the Red Wings finally have their home opener on Friday? Watch Alex Bielfeld’s forecast

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Red Wings fans have their eyes on the forecast to see if Friday will finally be the day when their team will play their home opener.

For three days in a row, the Red Wings home opener against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been postponed due to rain. The last time the Red Wings home opener was postponed for three days in a row was 2018.

Friday’s game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and doors will open at 5 p.m. But will the game be postponed again? First Alert Meteorologist delivers his forecast live at Innovative Field.

Fans can exchange tickets from the Red Wings’ first three postponed games for any future home game of their choice this season. Ticket exchanges must be in person at the Innovative Field Ticket Office. You can get tickets for other games this season here.

The winter mittens giveaway and the 2024 magnet schedule giveaway has been rescheduled for Friday. The eclipse glasses giveaways has been rescheduled for Saturday.

To celebrate the total solar eclipse, the Red Wings will change their name to the Rochester Moon Rocs and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will change their name to the Lehigh Valley Space Pigs while playing on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Here is the tentative schedule for games this weekend: