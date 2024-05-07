Will you need a REAL ID to travel next year? Here’s what to know

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday marks one year until people will need more than a driver’s license to take a flight within the U.S. Travelers will need an Enhanced ID, REAL ID, or passport starting May 7, 2025.

You can learn how to get the proper ID on the New York State DMV website here. Congress passed the REAL ID act in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“We want folks to first look at the ID they have at home. If they have a star or a flag on it, they’re good to go,” Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo said. “If they have a passport at home, they’re good to go. If they don’t have any of those things, it might be time to make an appointment, stop by one of our DMVs, and go through that process.”

The documents to apply for IDs can take a couple of weeks to arrive by mail, county officials are advising applicants to plan ahead.