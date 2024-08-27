Williamson staple Breen’s Market to close, liquidation sale planned for late September

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. — A popular grocery market in Williamson has decided to close its doors after decades of success.

Breen’s Market posted to Facebook on Thursday, saying they plan to wind down their inventory over the next couple weeks before a liquidation sale in late September.

The post thanks the community for their support, and the market employees that will be missed.

Here is the full post:

The store is in a plaza on Pearsall Street. According to the store’s post, there are plans for plaza once the store is closed for good.