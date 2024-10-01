Willow Domestic Violence Center of Greater Rochester sees increase in people seeking help, annual report shows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Last year in Monroe County, 13 people were killed by a partner or loved one. Tuesday, hundreds gathered in Rochester to advocate for domestic violence prevention and share stories of survival.

The head of the Willow Domestic Violence Center of Greater Rochester says more people are coming to them for help. Last year, they served thousands.

The numbers in Willow’s annual report may surprise you. Excluding New York City, Rochester and Monroe County have higher rates of domestic violence than the rest of the state.

In 2023, nearly 40,000 domestic dispute calls were made to 911. There were 4,500 domestic violence reports. Willow provided emergency shelter to over 300 people last year. The center also provides counseling, prevention education, and help navigating the court system. Last year, more than 13,000 calls came into Willow’s hotline.

“The more that we talk about domestic violence in more, the more comfortable sharing the stories,” said Meaghan de Chateauvieux, President and CEO of Willow Domestic Violence Center. “I think when you hear someone talk about something that resonates with your experience, that empowers you to come forward and talk about what’s going on in your life and find that safety and support.”

She says that domestic violence can look different in each relationship which is why Willow offers a variety of services.

For a list of those services, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.