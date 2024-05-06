Window smashed at SPoT Coffee during attempted theft

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A window was smashed at SPoT Coffee on East Avenue on Monday morning during an attempted theft. The café says no money was taken.

The break-in happened just before 3 a.m. and involved three people smashing a street-level window. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw glass on the sidewalk and a K-9 team at the scene. Alarms immediately sounded during the break-in and Rochester Police came to the scene.

The café is still open on Monday. Here’s a statement from SPoT’s district operations manager:

“At approximately 2:50 this morning, SPoT Coffee Rochester at 200 East Ave, experienced an attempted theft with three unidentified individuals smashing a street level window and attempting to access cash drawers. No money was taken from the establishment. Alarms were immediately sounded, and Rochester police arrived on the scene to notify company officials. The cafe is up and operating at full capacity this morning. No additional damage was reported.”