Windshield blown out, cars badly damaged in crash at Webster intersection

By News10NBC

WEBSTER, N.Y. – A crash happened near the intersection of Route 104 and Holt Road in Webster, involving two cars on Friday afternoon.

The front end of a white sedan was badly damaged, and a Ford’s right side was crumpled with the windshield blown out.

News10NBC reached out to police to determine the cause of the crash and if there were any injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated once we learn more.

Photos from the scene:

