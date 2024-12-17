Witness: Porsche loses control, ends up wedged under parked SUV on Goodman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Porsche ended up underneath a parked SUV after losing control while turning, according to a witness.

News10NBC was at the scene on College Avenue Tuesday morning. A witness says they saw the Porsche driving down Goodman Street. They say the car tried to make a turn, hit the curb, and lost control of the car.

The car came to a stop up underneath an SUV in the parking lot of WeTheHobby shop, according to the witness.

News10NBC reached out to the Rochester Police for official information, but haven’t heard back yet.

This story will be updated once more details are available.