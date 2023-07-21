Woman, 37, recovering after shooting around Jefferson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman, 37, is recovering after being shot on Jefferson Avenue near Champlain Street.

Rochester Police responded to that area around midnight on Friday after getting a ShotSpotter alert. While investigating officers, got a 911 call for a woman with an upper-body gunshot wound the next block over on Caddy Street.

Officers found the woman and an ambulance rushed her to Strong Hospital. He is expected to survive. RPD is still investigating what led up to the shooting and no suspects are in custody.