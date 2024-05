ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 61-year-old woman was seriously injured overnight after she was hit by a car while crossing Hudson Avenue near Helena Street.

The woman has hit just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. An ambulance took her to the hospital and she is expected to survive.

The driver, a man in his 70s, remained on the scene. Rochester Police say drugs or alcohol were not factors and didn’t issue any tickets.