Woman, 64, struck and killed by car in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.Y. — A woman, 64, has died after she was hit by a car while walking on Route 96 in Farmington on Sunday night.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:40 p.m. after getting reports of the crash and found the woman, Estoria Moore of Farmington, dead in the center of Route 96 near Commercial Drive.

Deputies say the car was traveling east when it hit the woman and they’re still investigating the cause of the crash. Victor-Farmington Ambulance, the Farmington Fire Department, and New York State Police also responded.