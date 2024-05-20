Woman accused of beating her 1-year-old to death is scheduled to appear in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bryasia Love, the 27-year-old woman accused of beating her 1-year-old son to death, is expected to give a plea in court on Monday.

She is charged with murder, manslaughter, and assault. Bryasia Love is accused of causing the death of her son, A’Mias Love, and injuring her 2-year-old daughter at her apartment on Joseph Avenue back in January of 2023.

Rochester Police say Bryasia Love called 911 to report that her son was unresponsive. A’Mias was rushed to Strong Hospital where doctors found several serious injuries: multiple skull fractures, bruises to his head, face, and neck, and life-threatening internal injuries.

The 1-year-old died days later and her 2-year-old sister survived after medical treatment. Bryasia Love will appear before a judge at 10 a.m.